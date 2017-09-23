Weekend Storms & Tracking Maria

Deep tropical moisture will be in place over South Florida to start the weekend as an area of clouds and rain sets up along the southeastern half of the nation.

Seeing some sun rays now. We'll see showers and a lot more clouds than sun later today @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qp7OA7nh3i — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) September 23, 2017

This feature in the upper levels of the atmosphere will bring us scattered showers this morning and lead to afternoon/evening storms with the heating of the day. Anytime downpours leading to street flooding will be the main hazard with this soggy setup. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast for Sunday.

With the passage of Hurricane Maria over the Western Atlantic, far removed to the east of Florida, the winds are expected to shift more out of the north by the start of the week. This will lead to drier days starting Monday and stick around for most of the work week.

TROPICS

All coastal watches and warnings have been discontinued as hurricane Maria veers towards the open waters of the Atlantic today.

While not a direct threat to land this morning, high swells are expected to increase along the southeast coast of the U.S. as the storm moves northward. Maria should move away from the Bahamas into the open waters of the western Atlantic on Saturday.

Lee has been reborn. Thankfully, no threat to land. This tropical storm is moving slowly northward over the open Central Atlantic waters.

