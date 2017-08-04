Weekend Steam, Plus The Tropics

South Florida we will take the steam into the weekend. Saharan dust along dry air is still in place. This dust may be an issue for those who suffer from allergies and respiratory issues. Therefore, take the proper precautions. Also, for the excessive heat! Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit your outdoor activities. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern through early next week with a building breeze off the ocean. By Sunday, look for some spotty showers returning to the forecast. Hopefully they will cool us off a little.

Mainland Monroe under heat advisory until 7pm:

Grab a few extra bottles of water. Heat Advisory for Collier & Mainland Monroe starting at 10am. pic.twitter.com/YMelsYC15t — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 4, 2017

Tropical Update:

Area of clouds and rain associated with a tropical wave off the coast of Venezuela is expected to produce heavy rainfall over Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao starting tonight. Environmental conditions seem favorable down the road once this area reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance to form through the middle of next week.

A large area of clouds and rain located a few hundred miles southwest from the Cape Verde Islands is showing signs of organization. Conditions are favorable for this area to develop during the next couple of days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week while it moves west-northwest at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Most models still have it in the middle of the ocean next, so we have plenty of time to watch. It has a high chance to form.

Tropics heating up! Watching two areas that could develop in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/kKeSwH66x6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 4, 2017

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

