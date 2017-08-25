Weekend Rain, Plus Hurricane Harvey

A disturbance located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico stretching into Central Florida has been providing for relentless rains over southwest Florida this Friday. They have cause multiple intersections and roadways to close in downtown Naples and vehicles stranded. Emergency managers have also reported a guest house on Trail Terrace Drive being inundated with water. As far as Miami-Dade and Broward are concerned, heavy rains will be firing up on the radar and flooding will be the biggest threat. The ground is so saturated that additional rains will create problems. Most models show 3 to 5 inches in parts, which is why a flood watch will remain in effect until Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, tropical moisture is set to linger. This means we will have a high rain chance until Monday. Gradual improvements on Tuesday.

Hurricane Harvey is a monster located in the Gulf of Mexico. We have received a report from the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station that sustained winds of up to tropical-storm-force have reached the Texas coast. Also, data from a Hurricane Hunter mission underway is indicating pressure is falling and additional strengthening is expected. Harvey could be a major hurricane of category 3 at landfall over the middle Texas coast tonight into early Saturday.

Model guidance continues to show that Harvey will be bringing life-threatening storm surge (6-12 feet above ground level), rainfall (up to 35 inches), and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast through Wednesday of next week.

