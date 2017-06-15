Weekend Rain?

Local Weather:

South Florida remains under the influence of high pressure providing for an ocean breeze. This should keep us under a Summer-like pattern of seeing overnight/early morning coastal showers and by the afternoon help fire up some storms favoring inland locations. However, the wind is expected to shift more out of the south on Saturday and the breeze building as well. Once this happens, more moisture will be moving in from the Caribbean. In fact, widespread rain will be possible. For now, count on having backup plans for Father’s Day as the rain chance is at 60%.

An area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula this weekend. Conditions seem favorable for development while it moves slowly into the southern Gulf of Mexico. It has a medium chance for growth up to a 50% through the next 5 days.

A tropical wave several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of 20% in forming through the next 5 days as it moves west near 20 mph.

Watching 2 areas today in the tropics. The one in the Caribbean has medium chance to form. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hsavEd91mz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2017

