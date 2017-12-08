Weather Roller Coaster Ride

Almost two and half months into the Fall season and it seems South Florida will finally get the cooldown we have so anxiously been awaiting. A cold front to the north of us will slowly drift southward overnight tonight into the weekend. However, before we begin to “feel” the effects of this strong front, there is plenty of moisture ahead of it that we need to deal with first. Heavy rain & thunderstorms expected to spread from NW to SE into South Florida overnight Friday into early Saturday afternoon. Unsettled weather is forecast to affect us during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday & lingering into the early afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has even left a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms during this time as a squall line will quickly move through Miami-Dade & Broward early Saturday. The severe weather threat looks to arrive after 2am Saturday and peaking out between 6am and 2pm, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Once the cold front clears South Florida, winds will shift out of the NNW while the cooler and drier air works its way south. Skies will clear while temperatures quickly drop into the upper 50s by Saturday night, leaving sweater weather just in time for the highly anticipated Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade!

Between the cold air advection & the good radiational cooling, it seems Sunday and Monday will have the coolest mornings with overnight lows in the upper 40s and highs only reaching the 60s. A reinforcing shot of cool air will help keep the below-average temperatures steady through the end of the work week (where normal highs should be in the upper 70s and normal lows should be in the mid 60s) and a high pressure system will keep a very stable atmosphere with plenty of sunshine to go around.

So be sure to keep those jackets and sweaters around for the next 5-6 days as South Florida is going on a chilly rollercoaster ride!

Erika Delgado

WSVN7 Meteorologist