Local Weather: South Florida waves of rain are expected to move through. However, whenever we talk about waves, we have to be cautious. Tropical waves tend to be fickle. They can easily grow or fall apart fast and that means it could either be soggy or dry. Most of the computer models are showing a wave in the northwestern Bahamas and the remnants of former Tropical Depression Four to the north of Hispaniola approaching the Turks and Caicos Islands moving through Florida. If these manage to hold, starting late today clouds will build and heavy rain will be possible. It seems that it could be wet through early Friday. Slow clearing will happen going into the weekend with lots of heat and seasonal rain chances.

Waves of rain could be moving in from the Bahamas. Tune in to Today in Florida for the details! pic.twitter.com/CdrS0ToC1T — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 12, 2017

Risk of lightning will be higher inland today. pic.twitter.com/qkexEFQSz1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 12, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet. Not following any areas for development.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7