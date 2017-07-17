Local Weather: A tropical wave nearby combined with our daily active sea breezes will help trigger more showers and storms this afternoon. Some could produce frequent lightning inland, brief gusty winds and heavy rainfall with flooding, in parts.

Lingering tropical moisture will be in place through early Wednesday and then the chances return to typical for this time of year.

Chances for rain are still high for this afternoon. Look for some inland storms throughout rush hour. pic.twitter.com/q3PGWQsyGa — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 17, 2017

Tropical Update: Watching two areas in the tropics for development.

Area of low pressure about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands is showing signs of organization, but lacks a well-defined center of circulation. A recon plane is being sent this afternoon to get more information about this area. It has a small window to form before approaching the islands. Lots of dry air is ahead in the Caribbean that could easily tear it apart. For now, it has a medium chance of 50% to develop. The Lesser Antilles need to keep a close eye on. Squally weather likely to start late Tuesday.

2. An area of clouds and rain several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance to form, but likely to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Watching two areas for development in the tropics. Get all the details on Today in Florida. pic.twitter.com/ykWOg9ZzRZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 17, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7