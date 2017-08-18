Disturbance Worth Watching

Lots of dry air with some Saharan Dust has settled in for Friday. By the weekend, it will all change. Most of the computer models are showing that it will be unsettled. If the moisture with a tropical wave currently over Hispaniola holds, we will see periods of heavy rain for both Saturday and Sunday. Looking good for the total Eclipse on Monday.

If wave holds over Hispaniola. We will see heavy rains over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/2ANtsUHIPD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 18, 2017

However, our weather next week will also depend on an area of low pressure currently over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It has been designated Invest 92L and it’s definitely worth watching. Model guidance is showing much happening with this one. The Global and European models show an open wave moving through South Florida between Tuesday-Thursday bringing tons of rain. Right now, there is dry air and plenty of shear in the mid to upper-levels that it will have to overcome to survive or even develop. We just have to watch, wait and see what happens. I would not write it off.

Low pressure with high chance to form has a rough road ahead with tons of dry air. pic.twitter.com/M4X4QEf65u — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 18, 2017

Harvey is expected to move through the Windward Islands and eastern Caribbean Sea later today. About 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible from Martinique southward to Grenada that could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Advisories are in effect. It will likely get stronger in the middle of the Caribbean Sea and make landfall sometime Tuesday over portions of Central America.

Here is the latest forecast track. pic.twitter.com/2L9O0fP6TW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 18, 2017

Have a great weekend South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7