Watching the Gulf

The Gulf of Mexico is almost completely covered in clouds. It’s due to a complex weather system impacting most of the Gulf coast states. Before much longer, parts of Florida will be on the lookout for the spread of rain and storms. For south Florida specifically, Tuesday is likely to remain dry… even as the sun gets replaced by a shield of high clouds. Local rain chances will bump significantly from Wednesday through Thursday (at least). Thunderstorms will be possible during the midweek, too. The forecast calls for unsettled conditions although it’s still tricky to provide many details. Mainly that’s because the forecast hinges on something that hasn’t even formed, yet! A low pressure area is expected to develop over the central Gulf waters. Once that happens, a moisture surge will evolve, setting the stage for wetter weather. The low should track eastward across Florida between Wednesday night and Thursday. That’s likely going to be our most active time of the week. Once the low crosses Florida and enters the Atlantic, we’ll stay primed for additional showers. This “wrap around” rain activity could linger as long as Friday. Finally, the messy weather should subside by the weekend, once a weak front passes by.