South Florida we are watching 2 cold fronts that will bring us some nice changes to finish off the first week of the year. In the meantime, look for above average temperatures and isolated showers. Winds will veer out of the southwest ahead to keep a chance of showers through Wednesday. By Thursday, both fronts make it unnoticed with temperatures going back down to seasonal values. Look for overnight lows in the 60’s with afternoon highs in the middle 70’s. Friday will feel a little cooler since lows could drop into the upper 50’s inland to low 60’s along the coast.

Right now, computer models are showing that a stronger front could cross through on Sunday to bring colder air into South Florida for next week.

A couple of cold fronts are forecast to bring down our temperatures a bit. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ugy0bTSVSC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 3, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7