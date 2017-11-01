South Florida the warmth returns with high pressure slowly sliding back into the Western Atlantic Ocean. Therefore, the return of an ocean breeze is warming temperatures back up around the southeast United States. It is also drawing in more moisture. Areas from Texas to Louisiana are under a marginal risk of seeing severe storms developing this Wednesday. In terms of rain chances for South Florida, they remain low with only a chance of seeing an isolated shower on the breeze through the weekend.

Warmth returns tomorrow for the Southeast United States. pic.twitter.com/tq8Q64xRZh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 1, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7