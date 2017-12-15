Warming Up

South Florida we have our final cold front of the week on the move. This one is not as strong, but will leave us with cool weather early Saturday. High pressure will slowly move into the western Atlantic Ocean this weekend with the breeze building along the coast. That will help temperatures moderate to warmer values. In fact, look for lows in the 60’s with afternoon high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Most computer models are showing that a quiet pattern with warm temperatures will be sticking around through Thursday of the upcoming week. Also, they are showing another front possibly moving through South Florida. However, if we manage to see anything, it will only be a stray shower. Rain chances next week are around a 10 percent.

High pressure will slowly move into the western Atlantic Ocean, so the weekend will be much warmer. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/OOmTV9rVpX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 15, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7