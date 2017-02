High pressure is slowly sliding into the Western Atlantic Ocean and that is cutting off the cold air supply. In fact, winds are already veering out of the northeast and soon completely out of the east. The return of an ocean breeze will help temperatures gradually warm up back to seasonal values under mostly dry conditions. This pattern will take us into the upcoming weekend!

Vivian Gonzalez

