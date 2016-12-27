Warm & Windy

A front currently over the Tennessee valley will move southward and down the Florida peninsula on Thursday before moving through South Florida Thursday night. This front will be mainly a dry front, but it could generate some showers over the Atlantic and Gulf waters as it moves through the area. However, chances are very low.

The cold front will be south of South Florida on Friday leading to breezy to windy north winds. This will usher in cooler weather starting Friday. Temperatures will be seasonal with lows in the low to middle 60’s and highs in the middle 70’s. By Saturday, lows will range in the upper 50’s, so light jackets necessary to start the day. Afternoon highs will feel comfortable and in the 70’s.

New Years Eve Forecast:

Soon we'll say goodbye to 2016, & hello to 2017! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bEDfcR5jYW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 27, 2016

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7