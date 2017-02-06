Local Outlook: High pressure remains in firm control over the southeast United States keeping a warm ocean breeze in place. By Tuesday, we introduce a chance of seeing isolated to scattered showers. Rain chances will be low, but the models are showing a little more moisture in the air. As we go into the middle part of the week, winds will swing around out of the south drawing more warmth for the Caribbean. This will help temperatures climb to near record values in the afternoon into the middle and upper 80’s.

By Thursday night, a week front is forecast to slide into South Florida with another area of high pressure building in behind. That should help bring temperatures down to seasonal values. The average low for this time of year is 61 and average high is 77 degrees. Overall, we are looking at a pleasant weather pattern going into the weekend.

Good morning, south Florida! Warm temperatures are in the forecast this week. Records possible. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/I0Mktl03LB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 6, 2017

National Outlook: A system is forecast to bring heavy downpours to much of the western United States over the next few days. Several inches of rain can be expected from northern California to western Washington. Also, heavy snow will impact much of the Sierra, Cascades, and northern Rockies. Computer models are showing that a good 2 to 4 feet of snow could fall over the Cascades. Dangerous travel conditions are expected over much of the western United States.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7