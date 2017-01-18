Warm Now, Cooler Later?

Local Outlook: High pressure will continue to provide for mostly sunny skies and dry weather the remainder of the week. It is anchored over the southeastern United States keeping a pleasant pattern in place with low rain chances. Temperatures will only run about 5 degrees above the average, but will go down early next week. Most of the computer models are suggesting that a stronger cold front will cross through late Sunday. Ahead we will have a better chance of seeing showers and storms through Monday. Behind the front, temperatures could be on the chilly side. For now, look for more Winter-like weather next week!

National Outlook: The western United States will continue to experience active weather in the form of more rain and mountain snow. Concerns for flooding are possible for portions of Washington, Oregon and California. Also, snow likely in the Sierra, Cascades, Great Basin and parts of the northern Rockies.

As we move into the northeastern United States a Wintry mix is moving through the region. Patches of light rain and snow are expected across New York and New England today. Winter weather advisories are in effect. Improving weather conditions will take place by Thursday as the storm moves well offshore. In the meantime, the trailing front will produce heavy rain and storms around the Gulf coast states through Thursday. It will eventually stall and hang around through the end of the week.

Storms likely around the Gulf & light snow will continue for the NE. South FL sunny & pleasant. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/pa7IC2vkae — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 18, 2017

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7