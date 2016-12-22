Warm Holiday

Local Weather: Weak front made into the Florida straits and we are seeing more sunshine this Thursday. Overall rain chances will be low going into the holiday weekend. However, look for a building breeze along the coast. This could drive in an occasional showers, but it should remain mostly dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal as we wrap up 2016.

National Weather: A low pressure system is expected to get a little stronger over the west coast and impact the Rockies east across much of the high Plains over the holiday weekend. It could continue into next week. However, there is the potential for heavy snow and strong winds over the northern Plains with severe storms possible. This means you will need to check with your flight carrier in case your holiday plans take you to see family and friends around the country.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7