Up and down weather

The rest of the week will include some noticeable weather changes across south Florida. Like a bouncing ball, temperatures will go up, and then back down. What’s the reason? It’s a switch from a southerly air flow (Wednesday and Thursday) to a northerly flow (from Friday into the weekend). The transition will come as a cold front drops southward through Florida. No, this won’t be the most impressive cool down of the winter season. However, it will feel more seasonal. Some inland spots will dip into the 50’s for lows… early Friday morning as well as early on Saturday. A cool and gusty breeze will also follow the front. Looking ahead, a gradual uptick in temperatures will take place early next week. By Valentine’s Day, on Tuesday, “hearts will warm” above 80 degrees.