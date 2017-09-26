Local Weather:

We have a steady supply of moisture coming in from the Caribbean and it is all due an upper area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Maria in the western Atlantic Ocean. The way these features are spinning is helping to draw up moisture our way. Therefore, we will have unsettled times ahead. Also, a weak front is set to stall over Florida on Friday trapping even deeper moisture. Look for high rain chances along flood concerns to continue.

Tropical moisture from the Caribbean is being drawn up our way. Good rain chance through end of the week. #wsvn pic.twitter.com/YYkiTtuj7Q — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 26, 2017

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Maria is slightly weaker and continuing to move northward. As Maria makes a close brush with the Outer Banks of North Carolina midweek, tropical storm conditions will be possible for portions of North Carolina. Storm Surge Watch in effect from Cape Lookout to Duck for 2 to 4 feet storm surge inundation in the forecast especially during high tide. On the forecast track, Maria will make a turn to the northeast and then race into the northern Atlantic Ocean by the weekend. In the meantime, large swells will continue to affect much of the east coast of the United States from Florida to southern New England.

Hurricane Lee is located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and will remain no threat to land.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7