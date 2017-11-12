Unsettled & Breezy

A stationary front draped over Lake Okeechobee and the northern Bahamas will leave us unsettled for the rest of Sunday as it fades away. This rainmaker will bring us mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through early Monday morning.

These damp conditions will be teamed up with a northeast breeze shifting from 10 – 20 mph from high pressure over the east coast. Additionally, these winds will rough up the surf and seas. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect thru Monday morning from Broward coastal waters to The Florida Keys. There is also a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches.

Strong onshore winds stirring up water woes in #SoFla today. There is also a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/iCX10eyZnH — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) November 12, 2017

Another front will make a beeline for South Florida over the next couple of days. This will keep scattered showers in the forecast through at least Tuesday.

Models suggest high pressure will build back in over the Sunshine State by the middle of the week as mostly to partly sunny skies and a few showers move into our forecast to close out the work week.

TROPICS

An area of low pressure has formed a few hundred miles to the southwest of the Azores. The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature a medium chance for development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.