Umbrella Weather

Rain and more rain. We’re beginning to sound like a broken record! Since the end of last week, moisture has been consistent for south Florida. Higher than normal rain chances persist this entire workweek. The reason for the activity is due to an area of clouds and rain in the southern Gulf of Mexico and a front in the southeast United States. Being trapped by moisture, south Florida has a marginal risk of storms for today. Waterspouts, strikes of lightning, and street flooding are possible.

Stay dry and be safe, south Florida!

Meteorologist Natacha Lang