Typical Weekend

Local Weather: Lingering tropical moisture will bring us some downpours off the ocean. There is still the potential of seeing heavy rain, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds. However, the chances for rain are going down as drier air will be moving in from the Bahamas. This will leave us with typical Summer chances of seeing morning sunshine with afternoon inland storms. By early next we could see higher rain chances return. It will all depend on a tropical wave that is currently over Hispaniola. If it holds, widespread rain will be possible starting Monday.

Few strong storms possible today for South Florida once again. pic.twitter.com/x0Jjpku1pG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 14, 2017

Drier air is set to move in for the weekend. Typical Summer chances return! pic.twitter.com/J2AFVnYXO4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 14, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet. Just what we want to hear at this point in the season!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7