Turning Windy & Becoming Cooler

Tropical Storm Philippe is on the move away from the Sunshine State as it races towards the Western Atlantic.

Located north of the northwestern Bahamas, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in place for those islands. Additionally, the same warning remains in place for portions of Cuba.

Philippe racing away from Florida. All watches & warnings for SE Florida, on & off shore lifted. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/5L6ZZAu2XN — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 29, 2017

Models suggest the center of Philippe will continue to move quickly away from land and over the open western Atlantic by Sunday afternoon. This storm looks to become post-tropical by Monday.

Expect the clouds to gradually clear out over South Florida as we go into tonight with whipping winds from the north northwest.

High winds from the NNW roughing up the seas today. Seas could get up to 9 to 10 feet today @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/9EpeCauRWX — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 29, 2017

The cold front pushing this system on a northward path will clear South Florida and bring the return of cooler and drier air by Sunday night / Monday morning. Lows looks to dip back into the 50s with models hinting at possible upper 40s over inland areas.

High pressure will build in behind the front and keep us mild and mostly dry in the week ahead.

As Philippe exits, a cold front will sweep through #SoFlo. Expect lows back in 50s by Monday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KSQKEUh17k — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.