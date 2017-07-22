Turning Hazy

The trend looks to be turning less stormy as we go into next week. For Saturday, scattered showers will remain in the forecast with most afternoon/evening storms favoring inland areas and around Lake Okeechobee.

Keeping afternoon/evening showers & storms, most activity looks to be favoring inland areas today @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Rn7KPutRw7 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 22, 2017

Additionally, Saharan dust to the south of the Sunshine State will bring mostly sunny skies to The Keys on Saturday. Even more dust will move into South Florida for Sunday and Monday from the Atlantic. Expect hazy sunshine with chances for spotty showers on those days.

Makes for beautiful sunsets, but it's not so great if you suffer from upper respiratory issues @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hZeFACstF2 — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 22, 2017

In the week ahead, high pressure over the Western Atlantic will reinforce southeast winds bringing back the typical summer pattern of nighttime/morning coastal and metro showers with inland storms over the afternoon/evening hours.

TROPICS

We have a few weak wave, but no areas of tropical development are expected over the next 5 days.

Latest tropics outlook this AM states no areas of tropical development expected over next 5 days @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/SbuK8YK3GE — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) July 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.