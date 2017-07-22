Turning Hazy

The trend looks to be turning less stormy as we go into next week. For Saturday, scattered showers will remain in the forecast with most afternoon/evening storms favoring inland areas and around Lake Okeechobee.
Additionally, Saharan dust to the south of the Sunshine State will bring mostly sunny skies to The Keys on Saturday. Even more dust will move into South Florida for Sunday and Monday from the Atlantic. Expect hazy sunshine with chances for spotty showers on those days.
In the week ahead, high pressure over the Western Atlantic will reinforce southeast winds bringing back the typical summer pattern of nighttime/morning coastal and metro showers with inland storms over the afternoon/evening hours.
TROPICS
We have a few weak wave, but no areas of tropical development are expected over the next 5 days.
