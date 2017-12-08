Tumbling Temps, but First Storms

We are sweated it out one more day before the weekend chill. Miami reached a high of 87°. This broke the old record of 86° set in 1942.

As the cold front nears tonight, we will shift our focus from the heat to the rain before the tumbling temps. While a few showers and storms cannot be ruled out on the southeast breeze this evening, the bulk of the moisture is set to arrive by Saturday morning.

The time frame for us looks to be 6am to 2pm. Storm hazards include: damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and minor street flooding from downpours.

Before the temps fall, expect a stormy start to Saturday. Few showers & storms possible tonight. The bulk of the moisture will impact South Florida between 6 am to 2 pm tomorrow @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ygAeERiCIN — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 8, 2017

The cold front will start to clear us by Saturday afternoon as the colder/drier air filters in. Temps will tumble on Saturday night into the mid 40s (inland) and upper 40s (metro and coast) under clear skies with a northwest breeze.

Chill in the air set to make its mark in South Florida on Sunday morning! Expect a repeat performance on Monday @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Hv5udCCbiB — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 8, 2017

Monday will be another chilly one with overnight lows staying in the 40s and daytime highs in the mild to upper 60s under mostly clear skies. We will slowly warm up as the week progress with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s through Friday with dry days expected.

Looks like the 40s will make a comeback in South Florida on Sunday and Monday morning. Here's the last time our temps were that low @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/D3hfyWjvXi — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 8, 2017

