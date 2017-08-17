Tropics Traffic

Local Weather:

South Florida we will have limited storm chances this afternoon with lots of heat. High temperatures will range in the low to mid 90’s. In fact, yesterday Miami came in at 95 degrees! It felt like the triple digits the majority of the afternoon. However, our pattern heading into the weekend will depend on what happens with a tropical wave currently moving through the Lesser Antilles. If the clouds and rain manage to hold, we will see rounds of rain and added storms starting Saturday and lingering through Monday.

We could see added rains and storms over the weekend. Get all the details on Today in Florida! pic.twitter.com/RkmLW4WaVI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2017

Tropical Update:

Area of low pressure about 500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is showing signs of organization. Buoy data indicates that the circulation for this area of low pressure is becoming better defined. Conditions appear favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form later today or tonight as it moves west at about 15 mph. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and gusty winds will spread across portions of the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. A recon mission is set to investigate it this afternoon. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance in forming.

Chance for this area to form in the next 5 days is at 90%. Recon mission scheduled for this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RwBsm5jfGT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2017

Shower and storm activity an area of low pressure midway between Lesser Antilles and the coast of Africa is becoming better organized. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, but conditions down the road are expected to be less favorable for growth when it moves north of the Leeward Islands this weekend. It has a medium chance to form through the next 5 days.

Models show potential area near the Bahamas early next week. pic.twitter.com/FOLYdotHyJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2017

A tropical wave located over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean near the Cape Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and storms. Some development is possible during the next several days while it moves west to west-northwest at about 15 mph. It has been given a medium chance to form.

Wave off the coast of Africa has medium chance over the next few days to form. pic.twitter.com/9RV6whlms2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7