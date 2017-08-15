Local Weather:

Look for tons of heat and slow-moving pop-up storms in the afternoon. Typical chances the rest of the week at around 30-40%. By the weekend, if the moisture with a tropical wave holds, look for added rains through early next week.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Gert is expected to turn northeast later today and will remain over the open waters. Through Wednesday large swells will be possible along the east coast of the United States. It should fall apart over the cold waters of the northern Atlantic by the weekend.

Here is the latest forecast track on Gert. pic.twitter.com/YeoPUldQdY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 15, 2017

A large area of clouds and rain located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a medium chance to grow through the next 5 days as it moves west around 15 mph. Most computer models have it moving through the Lesser Antilles and be located in the middle of the Caribbean Sea early next week.

Most models keep area over 1000 miles east of Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean in the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/SosGRtCnRd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 15, 2017

Another area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is producing disorganized showers and storms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands is being watched by The National Hurricane Center. Conditions could become favorable for slow development over the next few days. It has low chance to form as it moves west-northwest at 15-20 mph.

A tropical wave that is expected to come off the coast of Africa on Wednesday has low chance to form while it moves west to west-northwest around 15 mph.

Tropics getting crowded. Watching 3 areas for growth. pic.twitter.com/DGDUqVC4ay — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 15, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7