Tropical Rains

Local Weather: Tropical moisture is streaming in from the Caribbean and it is leaving South Florida once again with the potential of seeing scattered to numerous showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. Some of the storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds and localized street flooding. This will be the case on Wednesday as well. By Thursday, our Summer pattern sets up shop with high pressure building in from the western Atlantic Ocean. This will shift the winds off of the ocean and any storms that develop in the afternoon moving inland and favoring the Gulf coast of Florida. Temperature wise we will stay on the hot side, so make sure you drink plenty of water and if possible, limit your outdoor exposure.

Another round of storms expected this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NsQEuvFdH7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 18, 2017

Tropical Update: We are tracking Tropical Storm Don and watching another area for development.

Tropical Storm Don is located less than 200 miles east of Barbados and moving quickly west at 18 mph. On the forecast track, it should reach the southern Windward Islands Tuesday night stronger with winds around 60 mph. Once it emerges into the southeastern Caribbean Sea, it will gradually weaken. By Thursday, winds could be down to 45 mph. Advisories are currently in effect for the islands. There is a tropical storm warning for Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Also, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and Bonaire. Squally weather starts late afternoon for the southern Windward Islands with about 3 to 6 inches of rain in the forecast through the next 24 hours. That could lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides of mountainous areas.

An area of clouds and rain located behind Tropical Storm Don is producing disorganized activity. The National Hurricane is giving it a medium chance to form. However, it should remain over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

T.S. Don is expected to reach the Windward Islands tonight possibly a little stronger. pic.twitter.com/UX6AChrkR3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 18, 2017

3 – 6 inches of rain possible for Barbados & southern Windward Islands through Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/4sHGa5tjCR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 18, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7