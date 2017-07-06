Tropical Moisture Increases

Local Weather:

South Florida another typical Summer day is expected. Look for late morning coastal showers on the breeze with the sea breeze storms pushing inland and favoring the Gulf coast of Florida by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be sizzling in the 90’s and feeling like the 100’s. Therefore, if you plan to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time, drink plenty of water!

By Saturday, winds will turn out of the south allowing tropical moisture to move in. This moisture will increase our rain chances of seeing heavy rain at times with a few more storms. This pattern could linger through Monday.

Rain chances increase for the weekend. Get the latest on Today in Florida! pic.twitter.com/q89XrtT4Rw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2017

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression #4 was born Wednesday night in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. As of today, it is located over 1400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. On the forecast track, it is expected to move even faster toward the west-northwest in the next 48 hours and be located north of the islands on Sunday. By Monday, it is likely to fall apart before reaching the Bahamas. Currently there are no advisories in effect for the Lesser Antilles, but they need to monitor it closely in case anything changes. As far as potential impacts for the United States, it is too early to tell. There is tons of dry and dusty air around the system. Also, it is forecast to encounter strong winds (a.k.a. wind shear) over the weekend. That should easily weaken this system. All we can do is watch, wait and see if it survives the roadblocks ahead.

T.D. #4 is moving faster toward the west-northwest over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. pic.twitter.com/ywVSWs3Izc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 6, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7