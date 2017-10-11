Local Weather:

High pressure is providing for a strong ocean breeze and driving in a few quick showers. By Thursday, clouds and showers will be building in and most models are showing that we could be looking at periods of heavy rain. Friday more of the same is expected with tropical moisture lingering through the weekend. Rain chances go gradually down early next week.

Tropical moisture is set to move in tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/sZgpFpTzHl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 11, 2017

The Glam Doll Strut will be happening this Saturday at Esplanade Park in Ft. Lauderdale. Rain or shine we will be there. Hopefully you can come strut your stuff with 7’s Lynn Martinez and myself for a great cause! Get more information on http://www.wsvn.com.

The Glam Doll Strut will be happening this Saturday at Esplanade Park. Hope you can join us! pic.twitter.com/0sA850g4QK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 11, 2017

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Ophelia is gradually getting stronger in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It is located a few hundred miles southwest of the Azores and likely becoming a hurricane by tonight. On the forecast track, it will weaken in the next 72 hours remaining no threat to land.

The rest of the tropics are quiet.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7