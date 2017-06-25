Transition time

We’re in transition mode. The south Florida weather pattern has been abnormally dry over the past few days, but that appears to be changing. We’re gradually transitioning into a wetter set up. High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean is breaking down which is allowing a front to slip into Florida. The front will ultimately stall out while contributing to higher rain and storm chances. In south Florida, we may be able to squeeze out another day (Monday) without too much activity, at least toward the southeast coast. It’s likely that the breeze will remain strong enough, from the ocean, to keep the majority of daytime downpours over the Everglades and west. As winds diminish on Tuesday, the sea breeze and extra moisture will mix for more widespread storms that basically “fan out”. Periods of heavy rain will be possible throughout the rest of the work week as soupy air lingers along with the remains of the front, still to our north. Looking ahead, high pressure in the Atlantic is expected to start building back over us by next weekend. Once that happens, we’ll see lower rain chances and we’ll get back that helpful ocean breeze. In the tropics, there’s nothing brewing but ordinary and distant tropical waves. None of them are showing any signs of potential development. The National Hurricane is suggesting that we’ll probably finish out the month of June without any more systems. Of course, the start of the season has been active with three named storms already.