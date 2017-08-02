Transition day is today South Florida as fewer storms are in the forecast. However, have the rain gear with you because any of the storms that form producing heavy rain, will cause flood concerns once again. By Wednesday night, winds will be out of the east. This means high pressure will be building into the southeast United States from the western Atlantic Ocean. Most models are showing that once our winds become well established from the ocean and it will drive in dry air with Saharan dust. Therefore, look for hot hazy sunshine going into the weekend.

Tropical Update: All is quiet. There are a few areas of disorganized clouds and rain stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the eastern Atlantic Ocean, but none being followed for development at this time.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

