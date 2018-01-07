Trading in Sweaters for Umbrellas

Most Sunday morning temps veered away from the 40s, but it is still cool out there. Mainly in the 50s to start the day with a few clouds around.

High pressure will continue to be our dominate weather maker to close out the weekend as it moves to the north of us. This will keep the northeast breeze across South Florida on Sunday. Expect winds shifting from 10 – 20 mph. Since the winds will tap into moisture over the Atlantic waters, expect spotty showers on the breeze under partly sunny skies.

In addition to showers, the speedy winds will also prompt beach and boating hazards. There is a high risk of rip currents at our local beaches. For boaters, there is a Small Craft Advisory in place from Broward coastal waters to The Keys.

The shift in winds will also warm up our temps into the start of the week ahead. Expect overnight lows in the 60s with daytime highs in the 70s throughout the week. More moisture will return to the forecast and bring a better chance for showers, especially on Tuesday.

