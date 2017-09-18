Local Weather: A batch of dry air along a light breeze out of the north-northeast will keep the humidity a little lower. However, the sunshine will help temperatures soar into the 90’s by the afternoon. Low rain chances at about a 20% will be in place through Thursday. Over the weekend, our typical chances of seeing afternoon spotty storms return.

Tracking Three:

Hurricane Jose: NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters are currently investigating Jose. As of the latest satellite imagery, Jose seems to be losing tropical characteristics as it is moving higher in latitude. On the forecast track, the center of Jose is expected to remain offshore the U.S. coast, but the large size could cause some direct impacts from Delaware northward to New England. However, any deviation to the left of the forecast track would increase the likelihood and magnitude of those impacts. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Delaware coast to southeastern Massachusetts. Dangerous surf and rip currents expected along the east coast of the United States through Thursday.

Hurricane Maria: It is rapidly intensifying and likely to become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the Leeward Islands. Unfortunately the islands will be impacted by yet another powerful storm. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night. It will move over or near the British & U.S. Virgin Islands and potentially Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane by Wednesday. A turn to the north is expected over the Bahamas between Friday and Saturday as a Category 3 hurricane.

Most computer models keep Maria to the east of Florida. However, we will need to monitor over the next few days.

Hurricane conditions expected over portions of the Leeward Islands by late today with tropical storm conditions beginning during the next several hours. Dangerous surge of 5 to 7 feet above normal tide levels possible wherever the center moves through. Also, 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 20 inches likely spreading from the Lesser Antilles to the Dominican Republic through Thursday.

Tropical Depression Lee: This system is weaker and weaker and likely to become a remnant area of low pressure later today.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7