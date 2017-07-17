Plenty of rain has been returning. On Monday, afternoon storms dumped too much rain on areas of south Florida and flood advisories were necessary. The thunderstorms initially formed along the east coast sea breeze. From Ft. Lauderdale south into Miami-Dade county, most storms were stationary before slowly drifting away. Up to three inches of rain were reported near Hialeah, Doral, Miami Lakes, and Medley. Heading into Tuesday, we’re expecting minimal clearing (and a small bit of drying early in the day). Once again, then, more rain and storms are likely to form as the sluggish sea breeze gets going. Light winds and abundant tropical moisture will also remain a weather theme in the days ahead. In the tropics, a new tropical storm has been classified by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Don formed on Monday afternoon as it got better organized in the Atlantic. The system isn’t expected to grow much stronger as it moves westward toward the Windward Islands over the next couple of days. As of this writing, only the island of Grenada is under a tropical storm warning. Meanwhile, watches have been issued for many surrounding islands of the Lesser Antilles (mainly south). Keep it tuned to 7 News and check back regularly as we get deeper into the hurricane season.