Too Dry… Few Showers Soon

Into the weekend, the stronghold of high pressure on the Sunshine State will start to weaken.

After a dry, warm and sunny week in South Florida, expect nothing else to jump start the weekend on Friday. These conditions will lead to another day of brush fire concerns for southwest Florida. A Brush Fire Warning is still in place, but now it also encompasses inland Palm Beach and Broward counties through this evening.

Brush Fire Warning has been issued for the areas pictured below. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/j7xrEFweBp — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 12, 2017

An area of low pressure and cold front over the Central Plains on Friday will make its way to South Florida by the weekend. Ahead of it, expect isolated showers for Saturday with scattered showers on Mother’s Day this Sunday.

The front will exit by the start of the work week. Lingering moisture will lead to a few afternoon/evening showers for the first half of the week.

