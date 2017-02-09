Toasty Now, Seasonal Tomorrow

The tail end of a storm system pushing through the northeast will sweep through South Florida on Thursday.

The eastern seaboard is bracing for a strong nor’easter. Winter storm advisories and warnings, in addition to Blizzard Warnings, are in effect. Some cities from New York to Maine could see feet of snow in one day, possible 3″ an hour, accompanied by high winds before high pressure builds in on Friday.

For us, the clouds will build in ahead along the tail end of this cold front. It is expected to move in fairly dry. This just means we could see isolated showers on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Thursday temps will also be on the rise, possible near record heat. Once the cold front clears us on Thursday night, the clouds will gradually clear out as a cooler/drier north breeze moves in.

Toasty Thursday! We could flirt with record temps this afternoon ahead of a cold front @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fenF0iV11H — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 9, 2017

On the backside of the front, expect mostly sunny skies and near seasonal highs in the upper 70s on Friday and for the weekend.

