Local Weather: A front has stalled over South Florida and leaving times of clouds and rain in place. Temperatures will remain below average due to the cloud cover. However, look for scattered showers and isolated storms in the forecast through Friday. Rain chances will go down over the weekend. Keep in mind that the breeze will build along due a distant area of high pressure. Unfortunately this will create rough seas for swimmers and boaters. Also, the King Tides will come into play. Minor street flooding will be possible through Saturday.

Cloudy skies continue due to a front that is hanging around. pic.twitter.com/f7XRXMOU80 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 18, 2017

Tropical Update: There are a few tropical waves, but we are not following any of them for development at this time.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7