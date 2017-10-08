Tides Continue to Rise & Fading Nate

Coastal flooding from the King Tides will remain a concern into the start of the work week as the advisory has been extended until 3pm on Monday for the same areas highlighted in green.

Street flooding continue from King Tides. AM high tides: 9am to 12pm, PM high tides: 10pm to 12am @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Mw6AQ6RQIp — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 8, 2017

Drier air is working its way back into South Florida as high pressure builds in over the Western Atlantic. Expect an east breeze to ignite isolated morning showers in the coastal and metro cities with inland afternoon/evening storms for much of the week. Under partly sunny skies, daytime highs will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Models suggest a stalled front will be draped over Northern Florida starting on Thursday and a tropical wave will move in from The Bahamas. If the moisture holds, these features will bring us a better chance of showers and storms by Friday and maybe even Saturday.

TROPICS

Tropical Depression Nate is on move towards the north northeast producing gusty winds and heavy rain as it continues to downgrade over land.

On the forecast track, Nate will quickly move to the northeast by the Central Appalachians in 24 hours and through the northeast exiting Maine on Tuesday. Additionally, this system is expected to be a remnant low over the northeast on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center issued the last advisory on Nate at 5pm.

Last advisory, T.D. #Nate producing heavy rain & gusty winds over the South. Exiting near Maine Tues @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/FBFD2A6N2i — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) October 8, 2017

There is also a low producing scattered showers and a few storms about 800 miles southwest of the Azores in the open Atlantic waters.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a slight increase in the amount and organization of the shower activity would result in the formation of a subtropical or tropical cyclone on Sunday before environmental conditions become less favorable for development on Monday.

It has high chances for tropical development over the next 5 days. Not expected to be a threat to land.

