The Luck of the Irish

We are off to a chilly start South Florida, so don’t forget to wear your jackets or sweaters. By the afternoon, it will be feeling mild!

High pressure still remains in firm control over our weather pattern and slowly moving east. It will make it into the western Atlantic Ocean this weekend, drawing in a few more clouds and warmer air. Temperatures will be go back up to seasonal values with morning lows in the middle 60’s and afternoon highs close to 80 degrees. Overall it be a nice with an occasional rogue shower. Rain chances remain very low at 10%. The good news is that the forecast is calling for quiet weather with plenty of sunshine through the start of Spring on Monday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7