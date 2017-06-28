The Heat Is On

A weak front continues to slowly wash out over north Florida. This will keep the air juiced up enough to help the sea breeze fire up some strong showers and storms. The storms that form will be capable of producing torrential downpours, gusty winds over 45 mph and dangerous frequent lightning. It seems that there is a higher risk over interior portions and more moderate around the coastal communities. Also, look for plenty of heat in the afternoon. Miami could be coming close to the old record of 93 degrees set back in 2012.

By Friday, as the front completely fades, our typical chances for rain return. Therefore, look for overnight/morning coastal showers and then with an established ocean breeze, we should see the storms that form favor the inland locations. Look for this pattern to hold through the weekend.

Dangerous lightning will also be possible this afternoon with the storms that fire up along the sea breeze. pic.twitter.com/LxgjFL8ZVs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2017

Tropical Update: All is quiet for now.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7