The heat goes on

South Florida is running hot, and our hotter than average temperatures have been the rule nearly all summer. The current weather pattern hasn’t changed much either. The big “Bermuda high” over the Atlantic Ocean is our primary weather maker. We’ve also had a nearly persistent air flow from the southeast, in recent weeks. That’s been supplying us with steamy air capable of producing heavy rain (which we’ve seen regularly). Back to the heat, our daytime readings don’t have any trouble elevating into the lower 90’s. Then, combined with high humidity, the heat index confirms “feels like” readings between 100 and 110 degrees! The rest of the week looks status quo with the sea breeze boundaries triggering showers and thunderstorms. These will be most likely begin during the mid-day, lasting through the early evening hours. The only wildcard in the forecast involves an approaching wave that’s working its way across the Caribbean. The disturbance should mainly stay to our south, but deeper moisture will be drawn northward into the region. More widespread areas of rain and storms could come by the weekend. Finally, the tropics seem to be getting more active. There’s a string of low pressure areas across the central and eastern Atlantic. These will need to be monitored for possible development as the week continues.