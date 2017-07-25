The Dog Days are here

The dog days of summer are here. It’s the phrase used to describe the most oppressive part of the summer season. While it’s debatable whether or not there are set dates for these “dog days,” most people consider it to last from late July through the first half of August. In addition to soaring daily temperatures, of course, we continue to contend with high humidity. On Tuesday, it was the combination of the two that created a Heat Advisory throughout the afternoon hours in Miami-Dade County. It was due to consecutive hours with the heat index (or “feels like temperature”) above 108 degrees. Nearly the same level of heat and humidity will hold into the middle of the week with only random areas of rain. More clouds and showers will tend drift west of the metro area (mainly during the afternoon) while more sunshine holds by the beaches. While this pattern continues, make sure you stay hydrated, wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, and avoid over-activity during the peak heating of the day. Unfortunately, there will remain a very limited breeze to help undercut the heat. Winds will stay light into the home stretch of the week, too, but there will be an important change. Beginning Friday, we’re forecasting a more southerly air flow which will send us a growing pool of tropical moisture. With that in place, more widespread rain and storms will be likely across south Florida and the entire region. The upcoming weekend may also turn out to be soggy. Steering winds will veer out of the southwest… so whatever activity forms from the sea breezes will push toward the southeast coast. Heavy downpours appear likely.