Temps Tumbling Soon

As the cold front continues to move over Northern Florida, shower activity will gradually build up. We are looking at spotty showers through Friday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Additionally, we could see dealing with record heat to close out the work week in Miami.

One degree shy of tying the record in #Miami today with a high of 85°. Record watch continues tomorrow in Miami as a cold front nears South Florida @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/rFavk2As6A — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 7, 2017

As the front closes in on South Florida, it will push more warm/humid air in our direction. The best coverage of scattered showers and storms will start late in the day on Friday afternoon and stick around through Saturday afternoon. The main storm threat appears to be minor street flooding from possible downpours.

Starting off the weekend on the soggy side. Ahead of a cold front, expect widespread showers starting late Friday thru Saturday afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2tGVmMOwXa — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 8, 2017

As the front starts to clear us on late Saturday afternoon, cooler/drier air will filter in from winds out of the north. This will make for a chilly Saturday night as temps slip into the upper 40 to low 50s. With the breeze, the wind chill forecast suggest it could feel like the low to mid 40s across most of South Florida Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Looks like the 40s will make a comeback in South Florida on Sunday and Monday morning. Here's the last time our temps were that low @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/D3hfyWjvXi — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) December 8, 2017

From Sunday onward, expect the dry/cool air mass to hang around South Florida for a few days. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s through Wednesday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s until Monday. Peak temps will stay below seasonal in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesay with no rain in the forecast.

