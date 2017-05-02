Tale of Two Fronts

A cold front over northern Florida on Tuesday morning will enter Central Florida on later on that day. This front is expected to bring a surge of tropical moisture into South Florida throughout the day. Expect scattered showers and spotty thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

By Tuesday night, lingering showers with a gradual clear of clouds after midnight are in the forecast.

Week of ups & downs with rain chances. Have your umbrella handy today & Friday ahead of fronts @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zZ1PExBLxe — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) May 2, 2017

Drier air is expected once the front fizzles out by Wednesday. This will also be the trend on Thursday.

But, yet another cold front will sweep through the area on Friday. Ahead of this front, expect another round of numerous to scattered showers and storms. Less humid air, a minor slip in temps and sunny skies will return for the weekend.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.