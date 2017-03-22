Taking a turn

A rather sudden shift is on the way. Dry air that had been firmly in place is morphing into a wetter pattern. We’ve been watching a sagging cold front reach into Florida. As the boundary continues to move southward, it will consistently weaken (then gradually fall apart). While that might sound like a drier solution for our region, it’s quite the opposite. The reason? Huge high pressure is dropping out of the northeastern states. The high will steer some strong winds out of the east while drawing moisture in our direction. Along with more clouds we’ll see periods of rain. These sporadic showers will move along quickly, so they’ll be short-lived. The most likely time for possible rain will be from Thursday through Friday. The upcoming weekend won’t be entirely dry, but the main story will involve ongoing (and gusty) beach breezes. Overall, onshore winds will tend to keep our temperatures at least at seasonal levels, if not slightly warmer.