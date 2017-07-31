T.S. Emily Soaking Florida

Tropical Storm Emily made landfall at 10:45am on Ann Maria Island, just west of Bradenton, Florida.

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Anclote River to Bonita Beach Florida.

Flood watch is in effect for several counties in the west coast of Florida including Collier until 8 pm tonight. The flood watch may be expanded to include parts of South Florida this afternoon.

Over the weekend, we had a disturbance over the eastern Gulf of Mexico that was being monitored for growth by the National Hurricane Center. It blossomed into Tropical Depression Six and strengthened within an hour to Tropical Storm Emily. As of Monday at 11 am, Emily made landfall over Ana Maria Island. Right now, heavy rainfall will continue over the central and southern Florida peninsula. Look for periods of tropical rains leading to flood concerns as the primary threat. Isolated strong storms and tornadoes will be possible. Most of the computer models are showing that in the next 48 hours Florida will be getting significant rainfall. About 4 to 6 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches through Monday night along the west coast of central Florida between the Tampa Bay area and Naples. South Florida can expect 1 to 2 inches with localized amounts of up to 4 inches possible. We are already getting reports of flooding in Manatee and Sarasota Counties near the Myakka River.

On the forecast track, Emily will continue to move inland over west-central Florida this afternoon, and move across central Florida through tonight. It will move offshore of the east-central Florida coast Tuesday morning. Emily will weaken to a tropical depression as it moves through the Florida peninsula later today and tonight. It will likely strengthen again once it is over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream current and hopefully stay away from the United States.

Here is the latest forecast track on Emily. pic.twitter.com/TkTL3c4llX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2017

Radar showing lots of heavy rain with T.D. #6 impacting Florida. Stay tuned to your Storm Station. pic.twitter.com/a9NfUc36AN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2017

With T.D. #6 approaching central Florida, here is what south Florida can expect. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/hAIWhmCaAZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 31, 2017

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS

WSVN Channel 7