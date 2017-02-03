High pressure around the southeast United States is acting as a road block keeping us with a super weekend forecast. Look for early morning fog and afternoon sunshine under dry conditions. However, with an ocean breeze in place we can’t rule out seeing a spotty shower. Rain chances will be low through Monday. By Tuesday, the chance gets bumped up slightly.

For those of you traveling to Houston for Super Bowl LI, the weather will be cooperating. It maybe a little overcast, but with pleasant temperatures in the 70’s and a rain chance of 10%. Therefore, for all the parties taking place, it will be super. Now if you are staying here in South Florida, you can catch the game right here on 7!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7