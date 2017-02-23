Sunshine Returns

Front that crossed through yesterday bringing rounds of rain to the area is sitting offshore. Some moisture in the form of a light shower may wrap around it through the early morning hours, but rain chances have gone down significantly. As the front continues to move away, high pressure will be building in its wake. This means a quiet pattern will be setting up shop for the weekend. On Sunday, another weak front may move in with little fanfare. It should reinforce the nice conditions into the upcoming week.

The sun is forecast to return in full force tomorrow with temps reaching the 80s through the weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/JNXX35ib0O — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 23, 2017

As for the weekend, if you haven’t made any weekend plans we have The ANF Group Tour de Broward happening at Miramar Regional Park this Sunday. The forecast is look absolutely beautiful and hopefully we can see you there. It will be benefiting Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Tour de Broward benefitting Joe's kids will take place this Sunday. Hoping to see you there! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GAV35MZUPk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 23, 2017

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7