Sunny South Florida

Local Weather: We have a combination of dry and moist air moving in from the Caribbean into Florida. This is going to bring up our rain chances around average for this time of year. Therefore, look for the return of an ocean breeze and early sunshine with isolated afternoon storms. The rain chances will range between 40-50%.

The steam will be on. I know a lot of people will be joining family and friend to continue the cleanup efforts around town, but stay hydrated. Daytime highs will be in the 90’s and feel more like the 100’s. This type of heat can easily lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion. Take the proper precautions.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Jose is not a threat to the United Stated. It is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next 36 to 48 hours, moving west-northwestward by late Thursday. It will have little change in strength and likely to remain only a concern for the shipping lanes.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7